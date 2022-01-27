Mladenovic and Dodig are seeded fifth in the event while the Australian pair are unseeded.
The match forms a prelude for the first men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday’s final, while the Italian player is hoping for his first.
The other semifinal is a night match at Rod Laver — second-seeded Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian player will be trying to win his second major in a row after capturing last year’s U.S. Open.
Tsitsipas has made three semifinals at Melbourne Park but never advanced to the final.
