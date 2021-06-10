Both Krawczyk and Salisbury were eliminated in the early stages of the doubles tournament in Paris and turned their focus to the mixed doubles.
Russian Aslan Karatsev can make up for his disappointing run in singles at Roland Garros with the mixed doubles title in Paris.
Karatsev, who lost in the second round of the men’s tournament, has teamed with former top-ranked doubles player Elena Vesnina. They’ve made it to the final and take on Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury in Thursday’s final.
Karatsev made his breakthrough at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals as a qualifier. He claimed his first ATP Tour title in Dubai but could not get past German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber at Roland Garros.
