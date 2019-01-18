Australia’s Alex de Minaur leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his third round match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local)

1:30 p.m.

In the year he’s celebrating the 50th anniversary since he completed the Grand Slam of winning all majors in one season, tennis great Rod Laver has taken to social media to praise teenager Alex de Minaur for his Australian Open performance against Rafael Nadal.

A photograph he posted on his Twitter feed on Saturday, a day after de Minaur was beaten in three sets by Nadal in the third round, showed Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt with de Minaur on the day the teenager was first selected for Australia.

“Alex, You’ve come a long way since this pic was taken at the AO last year on your making the Davis Cup team. I remember a teenage Rafa going down to Lleyton in the 3rd round back in 2004. And look what Rafa’s done since,” Laver, known as Rocket, said. “You’re definitely on the right road.”

De Minaur can take some heart from the score of that Hewitt-Nadal match. Hewitt also won in straight sets, although the first two were in tiebreaks. De Minaur only won eight games in his match against Nadal on Friday. Nadal has won 17 major titles.

_____

1:10 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a frustrating first set and a tricky rival to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Hsieh Su-wei.

The fourth-seeded Osaka got a warning from the umpire for smashing her racket onto the court in the first set and was down a break in the second before gaining control of the match.

The 33-year-old Hsieh, who plays with a double-handed grip on both sides and uses a mixture of spin and slice and drop shots to unsettle her rivals, reached the fourth round last year here and at Wimbledon, where she beat top-ranked Simona Halep.

___

11 a.m.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has started her third-round match at the Australian Open against Hsieh Su-wei on Margaret Court Arena.

Serena Williams will continue her bid for an eighth Australian title and an Open-era record 24th Grand Slam singles title overall when she plays Dayana Yastremska later Saturday on Rod Laver Arena.

A win for Williams on day six of the tournament will set up a fourth-round match against either her older sister, Venus, or top-ranked Simona Halep.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic headlines the men’s draw, and has a night match against rising Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The forecast is for a mild, sunny day in Melbourne with a top temperature of 22 Celsius (72 F).

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.