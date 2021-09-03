Action started Friday morning under a second straight day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures following the heavy rain and wind that pounded the area Wednesday night.
Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka was set to open play on Arthur Ashe Stadium against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza.
Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber were to meet in another marquee women’s match, while Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were all on the men’s schedule.
