Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu returns the ball to Britain’s Katie Swan during their women’s singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania has become the first player to book a place in the third round of Wimbledon.

The 29th-seeded Buzarnescu beat Katie Swan of Britain 6-0, 6-3, clinching the match with a backhand winner on No. 3 Court. She was joined in the third round minutes later by 10th-seeded Madison Keys of the United States, who dispatched Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand 6-4, 6-3.

Buzarnescu is making her first appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam, having risen from 213th in the rankings a year ago to No. 28. Swan, ranked 204th, was given a wild-card entry to the tournament.

Keys reached the quarterfinals in 2015 but lost in the second round last year.

11:45 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 3 at Wimbledon, with former finalist Milos Raonic of Canada among the early starters as the second round begins at the All England Club.

The 13th-seeded Raonic was playing John Millman of Australia as he bids to reach the third round for a sixth straight year. He lost the 2016 final to Andy Murray and reached the quarterfinals last year.

No. 10 Madison Keys of the United States was the highest-seeded woman in early action, playing Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams were both set to play on Centre Court later.

10:45 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are both back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday as they look to advance to the third round.

Federer will play Lukas Lacko of Slovakia as he continues his quest for a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club. Williams then faces Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova as she goes for a 16th straight match win at the tournament — having missed last year while pregnant.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and last year’s men’s runner-up, Marin Cilic, are also back in action as they try to avoid more upsets at the tournament. Three of the top-10 seeded men lost in the first round, while former champions Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova also went out on Tuesday.

The forecast calls for more sunny skies, although there is a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

