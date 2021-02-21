The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.
Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.
Novak Djokovic is bidding for a ninth Australian Open singles title in the final later Sunday against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.