Swiatek hit 30 winners and converted six of her 13 break points against the 168th-ranked Bouchard.
The 54th-ranked Swiatek lost to 2018 champion Simona Halep in the fourth round last year in her Roland Garros debut. She also made the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open.
Swiatek is the daughter of a former Olympic rower. Tomasz Swiatek rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced. The two-time French Open quarterfinalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.
