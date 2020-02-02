It’s Ram’s second Grand Slam title - he teamed with Czech Barbora Krejcikova to win the Australian Open mixed doubles last year. And Krejcikova successfully defended that title with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic on the same court less than 24 hours earlier.

AD

Ram, 35, is the first American man to win the Australian Open doubles title since the Bryan brothers in 2013. Jamie Murray was the last British champion, winning the 2016 title with Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

AD

This was Salisbury’s first Grand Slam final. He has a 2-2 win-loss record in ATP finals, capturing his two career titles with Ram in Dubai and Vienna last year.

It’s the 33-year-old’s eighth Grand Slam appearance and fifth partnering Ram.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports