Tournament head Roger Brennwald says playing the event with no fans or with social distancing “have to be ruled out for us in Basel on economic grounds.”
The ATP is expected to decide on its end-of-season indoor schedule in mid-July.
Brennwald says “it looks like coronavirus is on match point and is set for victory.”
Hometown great Roger Federer was already set to miss the tournament where he worked as a ballboy and is the record 10-time champion. He ended his season this month to recover from knee surgery.
