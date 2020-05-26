But the WTT is not affiliated with those tours and does not need to abide by their decisions about when it is OK to compete. No ATP or WTA ranking points are available for its matches.
The WTT says it is increasing its prize money to $5 million. That is $1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.
The league is bringing all nine of its teams to one site at The Greenbriar in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, because of the pandemic instead of having matches around the United States.
