An ancient word has materialized during this U.S. Open as if unearthed and translated from tennis hieroglyphics etched in the walls behind the Martina Navratilova champion photo. The word, “volley,” has come up in conversation to an extent that might not portend any trends but does count as refreshing.

It mattered in the case of Catherine McNally, the 17-year-old from Cincinnati who gave a jangle to Serena Williams’s nerve endings in a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 loss Wednesday night, while ESPN commentator Chris Evert expressed pangs of a fine nostalgia for the 1970s and 1980s. And it mattered still more concerning Taylor Townsend, the 23-year-old from Chicago and Atlanta who used the volley to a degree almost prehistoric in her second-round upset Thursday against No. 4 seed and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

“She came into the net 106 times,” McNally said Friday after winning a doubles match alongside 15-year-old Coco Gauff. “That’s unbelievable. She came in against Halep, and I think that’s why she won the match — she stuck to her guns.”

Beginning late last century, volleys disappeared largely from the earthly landscape, shooed by ball-bangers who could burn the volleyer from the baseline, by futuristic strings, by slower courts, even at Wimbledon. It narrowed the sport’s variety even as the pace heightened its wonder. It left Roger Federer, after he won Wimbledon in 2017, calling the lack of volleying “frightening for the game” and saying at a post-tournament news conference, “I wish that we would see more coaches, more players taking chances up at the net because good things do happen there.”

While he had volleyed through his eight Wimbledon titles less than in his landmark win over Pete Sampras in the Wimbledon fourth round of 2001 — 98 net points! 65 net points won! — he had kept the capacity and the threat in his game. When opponents lacked it, as they did almost always, he considered that a boon.

McNally, for one, hopes to emulate “the way he plays, he serves and volleys, looks to get to the net. He takes a lot of time away from his opponents. I really like the way he plays, mixes in the slice, the drop shot, volleys really well. There’s so many things I like from his game. Hopefully I can keep working on those and become just like him.”

Against Williams and unlike, say, Navratilova of yore, McNally used the net threat as more of a blend with all else. She served and volleyed six times, winning four of those points, and ventured to the net 19 times, winning 11. Williams’s numbers in those two categories were 0 for 0 and 10 for 15.

“Have you always had those volleys?” a reporter asked McNally on Friday.

“Yes,” replied Gauff, having known McNally for a good while now in two lives barely longer than a good while at this point.

“Well, I think I got it from, honestly, my mom,” McNally said, referring to the former Northwestern and tour player Lynn Nabors-McNally. “My mom played a lot of doubles in her career, and I’ve worked on volleying ever since I was really young, and I think that’s something that other people don’t do. They just kind of are more baseline-oriented. And for me, I’m always working on my volleys, every single day. We do a volley drill, actually, at our practice, so we can improve our reflexes. But I love volleying. I think it comes naturally to me, but I still work on it a lot.”

Said that mother: “I don’t think she’s ever going to be a person that serves and volleys every point. I mean, if you watch Roger Federer play, the way he mixes it in and disguises it.” That Federer knack turned up in the post-match comments of his impressive first-round victim, Sumit Nagal, who said the striking thing about being opposite from Federer was never knowing where the ball might come from or go toward. Nabors-McNally believes her daughter took great 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams and “made her uncomfortable.”

“It was definitely something to get used to,” said Williams, a master at getting used to things. “You don’t play players like her who have such full games.”

As they passed in the hallway afterward, Nabors-McNally said, Williams said to McNally, “Are you really 17?”

“I’ve watched her grow up,” Nabors-McNally said of her daughter, “and I’ve been a lot of places with her. I’ve seen her go through [a lot]. She’s an incredible doubles player. She’s played doubles with me since she was this big and her brother, and I think that’s part of the reason she volleys so well, and I give a lot of the credit to her older brother [John, who plays at Ohio State], who’s smacked balls at her since she was little. And she couldn’t even get them back, and I just told her to keep trying, and she’s always done that.”

Could humanity fashion a generation with the reflexes to flummox 21st-century baseliners from the net? Maybe not, but re-evolution might come here or there. After all, humanity already produced Townsend, whose game looks exhilarating in the mix.

Townsend serve-and-volleyed only twice in her first-round match, winning one point, and won 26 of 34 net points. For the match against Halep, those numbers ballooned to 37 for 61 (serve-and-volleys) and 64 for 106 (net points). “Yeah, it was a little bit weird because it never happens on tour,” Halep said, “to have an opponent that is coming for actually every ball to the net. I tried to play body. I tried to play on the sides. I made also some mistakes. . . . I played a few times against her, and I knew how she’s playing, but today she changed. She went for all the balls to the net. So it was a little bit different.”

It stemmed from many, many years. “No, I don’t think someone could do that overnight, to be honest,” Townsend said, soon adding: “I’ve always come to the net. Ever since I started playing tennis, I was always more comfortable at the net than the baseline. When I was growing up, my sister was like a bam-bam, so she hit super-hard, so solid from the ground. Me, I was always doing weird stuff, chipping middle shots on the forehand side. I was doing crazy stuff. It was what I enjoyed doing.”

After years of toiling mostly along the off-Broadways of tennis, Townsend suddenly found herself in a three-set match and thought, “What do you have to lose?” she said. “I’m just going to go for it. I’m going to do what I do best where I’m the most comfortable, which is at the net. I won a lot of points. I lost points. I lost big points. But I was rewarded in the end. That’s what was most satisfying.”

She called it “really great confirmation that this style of play works, that I can continue to do it.”

Connoisseurs of variety would applaud.