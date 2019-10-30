The fifth-seeded Austrian player, who won the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last Sunday for an ATP Tour-leading fifth title this year, next faces Grigor Dimitrov.

Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas looked more comfortable reaching the third round, serving 13 aces and facing no break points in beating Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-3. The 21-year-old Greek player next plays Alex de Minaur, a 20-year-old Australian who lost the Swiss Indoors final to Roger Federer on Sunday.

Federer is skipping this tournament, but top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal were playing later Wednesday in the second round.

Another big server went out as 15th-seeded American John Isner — the 2016 runner-up — lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to Cristian Garin of Chile despite having 25 aces.

Denis Shapovalov of Canada used 14 aces in rallying to beat No. 11 Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and plays No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the third round.

De Minaur upset ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1), while in other second-round matches Dimitrov beat No. 12 David Goffin 7-5, 6-3, and Frenchman Gael Monfils won 6-4, 7-6 (4) against countryman Benoit Paire.

Later, Djokovic was facing lucky loser Corentin Moutet and Nadal took on another unseeded Frenchman in Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal can guarantee the year-end top ranking for the fifth time in his career by winning the indoor tournament for the first time.

Djokovic, a four-time champion at the Bercy Arena, seeks a record-tying sixth year-end finish as No. 1.

