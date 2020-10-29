Dimitrov converted his second match point for his first career win over Tsitsipas, who had beaten the 20th-ranked Bulgarian in the fourth round of the French Open this month.
Dimitrov next plays Daniel Evans, who came back from a break down in both sets to beat Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-3.
Earlier, Dominic Thiem beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev.
The defending champion, who is seeded second, lost only 10 points on his serve and wrapped up the win in just over an hour.
“It was a real good match, very solid from start to finish,” Thiem said in an on-court interview.
The fifth-seeded Rublev, who is seeking his fifth tournament win of the season, led Jannik Sinner 2-1 in the opening set when the Italian player retired with a foot injury.
“(Rublev) has entered the top 10 last week and the way he is playing, I would say he is among the five best players in the world right now,” said Thiem, who trains with the eighth-ranked Rublev regularly.
Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also advanced after rallying to defeat Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedev’s next opponent is Kevin Anderson, who won the event in 2018.
Lorenzo Sonego edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) to set up a quarterfinal against top-seeded Novak Djokovic.
The 42nd-ranked Sonego lost in qualification but replaced Diego Schwartzman in the main draw after the Argentine pulled out with an injury.
