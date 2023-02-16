Thiem, Schwartzman beaten at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES — Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman were eliminated from the Argentina Open on Thursday.
Miralles will play another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo, in the quarterfinals. Cerundolo beat Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-1.
Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-3 and will face Varillas next.
In the other quarterfinals Friday, top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Dusan Lajovic and second-seeded Cameron Norrie takes on Tomás Martin Etcheverry.
