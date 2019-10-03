Goffin won 77 percent of first serves and saved both break points he faced to beat the Canadian in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

In other matches, John Millman beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 and will face Taro Daniel in the last eight. Daniel beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic will face Lucas Pouille on Friday. The top-ranked Serbian player is attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time.

