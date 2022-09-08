Tiafoe-Alcaraz, Ruud-Khachanov set for US Open men's semis

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s semifinals: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat No. 17 Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
20-2 — Iga Swiatek’s record in Grand Slam matches in 2022.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I think I don’t have a good record with quarters, but now the semis, we’re very good buddies.” — Ons Jabeur, after improving to 6-0 in semifinal matches this year.
