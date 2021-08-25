Once there, Tiafoe jumped to 2-0 and 5-1 leads to take control on the way to winning a match after holding serve throughout.
That came one day after Tiafoe saved three set points in the first set on the way to beating Murray 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reached the quarterfinals earlier Wednesday, with the world No. 12-ranked player beating 16th-seeded Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3. But 35-year-old Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 82, seeded 14th) beat third-seeded Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-6 (4) to take out the world’s 27th-ranked player.
Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff and France’s Benoit Paire joined the list of seeded players to lose in Winston-Salem’s round of 16. Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka beat the ninth-seeded Struff 6-2, 6-1, and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori edged the 12th-seeded Paire 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports