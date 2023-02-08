Tiafoe dominates McDonald to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS — Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.
Tiafoe’s Dallas debut in the tournament’s second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals, beating Rafael Nadal along the way. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte advanced to the second round with victories over Americans. Altmaier beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4. Otte eliminated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Emilio Gomez of Ecuador reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory over Canadian Gabriel Diallo.
