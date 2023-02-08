Tiafoe dominates McDonald to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS — Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.

The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round.