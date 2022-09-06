Tiafoe tries to follow up Nadal upset by winning US Open QF

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Chance of rain. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia beat Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway beat No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero — The number of past U.S. Open champions who reached the women’s or men’s quarterfinals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s true that I lost in the final, but I knew that I had it in me that I can win a Grand Slam.” — Ons Jabeur, on the self-belief she took away after being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.
