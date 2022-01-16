Jan. 12, 2022: Djokovic’s most extensive public comments on the matter come via a post on social media that is put up by someone while he is practicing at the Australian Open’s main stadium. He says there was a mistake on his travel declaration for Australia, which failed to indicate he had been in multiple countries over the preceding two weeks. Djokovic blames his agent for checking the wrong box on the form, calling it “a human error and certainly not deliberate.” He also discusses what he says was his positive COVID-19 test in December and the L’Equipe interview.