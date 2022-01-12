Jan. 4, 2022: Djokovic posts on Instagram a photo of himself at an airport with a caption that reads, in part: “I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission.” Tennis Australia follows with a statement confirming Djokovic is on his way to the country with a medical exemption “granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.” Neither Djokovic nor Tennis Australia reveals the basis for his exemption. Tiley says a “handful” of exemptions had been granted out of 26 applications from players or others. A public outcry bubbles up on social media among Australians while Djokovic’s flight to Melbourne is in the air.