Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt “drained psychologically and physically” after his Shanghai victory.
In Tuesday’s matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5.
The defending women’s champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.
Eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova won 6-1, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
