No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey, the 2016 champion, hit 13 aces and saved six of seven break points to beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4. American Sebastian Korda swept Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea, 6-4, 6-4, and next plays Paul.
Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5 and next faces No. 2-seeded John Isner.
The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.