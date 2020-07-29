“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks,” Barty said in a statement to Australian Associated Press on Thursday.
Barty won the French Open in 2019 for her first singles major. The clay court major was postponed earlier in the year and is expected to be played after the U.S. Open.
