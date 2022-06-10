Top-ranked Swiatek pulls out of Berlin with shoulder problem

BERLIN — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying Friday she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.
Swiatek wrote on Twitter that she was withdrawing because of “a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder.”
She added that “I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”
The 21-year-old Pole is on a 35-match winning streak and will be looking for her first Wimbledon title at the All England Club, where she has never been past the fourth round.
