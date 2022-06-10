Top-ranked Swiatek pulls out of Berlin with shoulder problem

BERLIN — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying Friday she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiatek is coming off her second French Open title after beating American teenager Coco Gauff in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday. She had been set to open her grass-court season in Berlin but joined No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, No. 3 Paula Badosa and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in pulling out of the event.