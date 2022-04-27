Top-ranked Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm

MADRID — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday because of a sore arm.
Swiatek won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday to add to titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Her winning run is at 23 matches.
“My body needs rest,” she said. “I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future.”
The second-seeded player in Madrid before Swiatek withdrew was Paula Badosa.
