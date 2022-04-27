Top-ranked Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm

Swiatek, who has won four straight titles, was going to be the top-seeded player in the women’s draw for this week’s clay-court tournament.

“It’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly,” the 20-year-old Polish player wrote on Twitter. “I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well.”