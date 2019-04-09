LUGANO, Switzerland — Top-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland lost to 182nd-ranked Antonia Lottner in the first round of the Samsung Open in front of her home crowd Tuesday.

Bencic faltered after forcing the first break of serve, and the 6-foot-1 (1.85-meter) German qualifier took advantage to win 7-5, 6-2.

The 20th-ranked Bencic was trying to become the first winner of two WTA titles this season. She is among 16 different winners in 16 tour events so far, after her victory at Dubai in February.

Second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro was also beaten in the first round, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to 89th-ranked Polona Hercog.

Third-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova won 6-2, 6-2 against Giulia Gatto-Monticone to advance to the second round of the clay-court tournament.

Top-ranked junior Clara Tauson lost on her tour debut. The 16-year-old from Denmark was beaten 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-5 by Evgeniya Rodina.

