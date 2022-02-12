Schwarztman had finished just a few hours earlier his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain.
Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Ruud overcame Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena and Argentinians Federico Coria and Delbonis to reach the final. Schwartzman bested Spain’s Jaume Munar, Argentina’s Cerundolo and Italy’s Sonego to play the decider in Buenos Aires.
