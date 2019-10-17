Also Thursday, second-seeded Kiki Bertens continued her push to reach the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Both Bertens and Belinda Bencic can take the last WTA Finals spot from Serena Williams if they reach the final in Moscow, where they are in the same half of the draw.

Next up for Bertens is either Anastasija Sevastova or Kristina Mladenovic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD