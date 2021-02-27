Bautista Agut was solid throughout, saving the three break points he faced, breaking the German qualifier’s serve four times, and winning 84% of his first-serve points.
Goffin beat unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a semifinal in which both players dropped serve three times.
Goffin leads Bautista Agut 3-2 in head-to-head matches, winning on clay when they last met three years ago.
