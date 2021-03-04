Azarenka managed an apparent lower back problem with stretches and help from a physiotherapist.
“In the warmup, I just felt a very sharp pain and I was very worried,” she said. “I tried my best. I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else.”
The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza or Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.
Pegula continued her blistering start to 2021 by beating second-seeded Pliskova 6-3, 6-1, breaking the big-hitting Czech player’s serve five times.
That took Pegula to a 12-3 record this year, including qualifying matches, in a run which has already lifted the U.S. player into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Her reward for beating Pliskova is a semifinal against fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova, who ousted Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a match with 16 breaks of serve. “It was a kind of a rollercoaster,” Kvitova said.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.