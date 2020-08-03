A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.
They watched sixth-seeded Donna Vekić of Croatia beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in windy conditions in the first official event — for men or women — since early March.
Vekić sealed a place in the second round on her second match point, breaking for the sixth time in the match when Rus hit a forehand wide.
Vekić will next face either Polona Hercog or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
Players and anyone who comes into contact with players were tested for COVID-19 before they departed for Palermo, upon arrival, and then again every four days.
