“In my opinion, press is kind of part of the job. We know what we sign up for as professional tennis players. ... At times, press conference are hard, of course, but it’s also not something that bothers me. ... For me, personally, doesn’t keep me up at night what I say and hear or what you guys ask me. So I try and make it a little bit lighter and have a bit of fun with you guys,” said Barty, the 2019 French Open champion.