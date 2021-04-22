Anett Kontaveit, right, wins in two sets against Sofia Kenin of USA, during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday April 21, 2021. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool via AP)By Associated PressApril 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. UTCLONDON — Tournaments in Italy and Germany were added to the WTA’s 2021 calendar on Thursday.The Emilia Romagna Open will be staged in Parma, northern Italy, in the week starting May 17 and includes singles and doubles draws.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAlso added to the schedule was the Hamburg European Open, an outdoor event on clay starting July 5. It coincides with the second week of Wimbledon and will also be singles and doubles.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy