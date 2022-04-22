Tsitsipas beats Dimitrov, will face Alcaraz in Barcelona

Placeholder while article actions load

Tsitsipas converted six of eight break point chances to stay on course to claiming a second consecutive clay-court title after winning Monte Carlo last weekend.

BARCELONA, Spain — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Barcelona Open quarterfinals, which will be played just hours later on Friday.

After a short break, the fifth-ranked Greek is scheduled to face local favorite Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old Alcaraz saw off fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.

Heavy rain this week in Spain forced several matches to be postponed. Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his win over Ilya Ivashka on Thursday. To make up for lost time, organizers slotted the third round and quarterfinals on Friday.