Evans beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round. But he failed to threaten Tsitsipas in the same way and the match quickly slid away when he was serving at 3-2 down.
Tsitsipas, a French Open semifinalist last year, broke his serve five times and remains on track for a sixth career title.
He won his previous one in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monte Carlo was canceled last year because of it.
