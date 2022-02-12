Tsitsipas said he did not expect such an aggressive display from Lehecka.
“He was really pushing me,” Tsitsipas said. “I did not know what to expect, so I was trying to figure out his patterns and his game. He was playing incredibly well after the first serve, pressing and attacking like I had never seen before. I had to stay in the match and I managed to survive.”
Tsitsipas will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.
Aged 20, Lehecka was the lowest-ranked Rotterdam semifinalist since 1995 and Omar Camporese, who was ranked 225th.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports