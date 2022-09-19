Typhoon Nanmadol leads to closed roof at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO — Elise Mertens won the first three games before Typhoon Nanmadol forced the match to be halted, and then won the next three when they resumed in a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Qiang Wang on Monday at the Pan Pacific Open.
The 30-year-old Chinese player managed to get to 3-3 in the second set but Mertens then won the last three games to advance to the second round.
Claire Liu advanced by beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3, while Xinyu Wang defeated Ellen Perez 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.
Liu also took a 3-0 lead in her match, winning 88% of her first serves in the opening set. The two Americans exchanged breaks to start the second set but Liu won three straight games for a 5-1 lead.
Perez managed to take a 3-0 lead against Xinyu Wang, but she lost the match despite winning the first set.
