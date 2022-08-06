Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match. Rogers is 2-1 all-time against Kudermetova.
Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. She then beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis.
Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.
