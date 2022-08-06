Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up, looking for her first WTA singles title. Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.