“It’s going to be funny on my first match to see how the crowd reacts to see me back in New York with fans here. I just hope, because it finished on a good note, it’s going to continue the same way,” said Medvedev, who faces Richard Gasquet on Day 1. “I love a New York crowd. It was (an) amazing experience in 2019, in every aspect. I’m just curious to see what it’s going to be like.”