Osaka came back to beat Victoria Azarenka in the women’s final for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory to earn her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall (she has since added a fourth). It was the first time a woman who lost the first set of a U.S. Open final wound up winning since 1994, when Arantxa Sanchez Vicario did it against Steffi Graf. Osaka also made a point of being a voice for change by calling attention to racial injustice during the tournament, wearing masks to each match that carried the names of Black victims of violence. “The point,” Osaka explained then, “is to make people start talking.” A day later, Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the tournament’s final after dropping the opening two sets, beating Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his first Grand Slam title. It was also the first time in tournament history the men’s final culminated in a fifth-set tiebreaker. Novak Djokovic entered as the tournament favorite but was disqualified in the fourth round for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball he hit after losing a game.