US Open champion Raducanu parts ways with coach

LONDON — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him.
Raducanu split from coach Andrew Richardson after last year’s U.S. Open — where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title — and later hired Beltz, former coach of three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, saying she wanted someone with tour experience.
Raducanu is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open this week.
