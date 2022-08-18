US Open champs get $2.6 million, total compensation $60M

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open singles champions will receive $2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing $60 million for the first time.
In 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic, the singles champions earned $3.9 million. A first-round loser got $58,000 and a player eliminated in the second round earned $100,000.
Players will earn $445,000 for reaching the quarterfinals and $705,000 for being a semifinalist. The runner-up gets $1.3 million.
The doubles championship teams will earn $688,000
The $60.1 million total surpasses last year’s $57.5 million total, which was already more than the other three Grand Slam tournaments paid this year. Total prize money for the U.S. Open qualifying tournament has now reached $6.26 million, with final-round prize money $44,000.
Main draw play at the U.S. Open begins Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports