NEW YORK — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

After barely getting through a nearly 4 1/2-hour test in the third round, and having tape wrapped under his right knee, too, defending champion Rafael Nadal tries to get back to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows by beating 37th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili. That match will be followed in Arthur Ashe Stadium by Serena Williams against Kaia Kanepi. While that matchup seems like a mismatch, at least based on their respective Grand Slam track records — one owns 23 major championships; the other never has been past the quarterfinals — Kanepi is a big hitter who eliminated No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round. The night session features 2017 women’s champion Sloane Stephens against No. 15 Elise Mertens, before 2009 men’s champion Juan Martin del Potro faces No. 20 Borna Coric. Two other intriguing men’s matches will be on Louis Armstrong Stadium: No. 5 Kevin Anderson, last year’s runner-up, against No. 9 Dominic Thiem; and No. 11 John Isner against No. 25 Milos Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 78 degrees.

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat No. 30 Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5; Philipp Kohlschreiber beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; Joao Sousa beat No. 17 Lucas Pouille 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Women’s third round: No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova beat No. 4 Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 30 Carla Suarez-Navarro beat No. 6 Caroline Garcia 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Marketa Vondrousova beat No. 13 Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1); No. 14 Madison Keys beat Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; No. 20 Naomi Osaka beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-0; No. 22 Maria Sharapova beat No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 — Consecutive trips to at least the fourth round for Federer when he’s entered the U.S. Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Almost got to the point where I wanted him to start making shots like that, and I finally got it.” — Kyrgios, on an around-the-net-post winner by Federer.

