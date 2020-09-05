SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s third round: No. 3 Serena Williams beat No. 26 Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Maria Sakkari beat No. 22 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1; No. 16 Elise Mertens beat Caty McNally 7-5, 6-1; Tsvetana Pironkova beat No. 18 Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1; No. 20 Karolina Muchova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7).
Men’s third round: No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat J.J. Wolf 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 30 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; Vasek Pospisil beat No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 10 Andrey Rublev beat Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-4, 6-0; No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-0, 6-4; No. 21 Alex de Minaur beat No. 11 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Frances Tiafoe beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
122 — Top speed, in mph, reached by one of Williams’ 12 aces in her comeback victory against Stephens.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Every day, having ‘Serena’ on your back is a massive target for the tour, for press, for stress. But as Billie Jean King said, ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ So I wouldn’t want it any other way.” — Williams.
