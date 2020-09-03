FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s second round: No. 2 Dominic Thiem beat Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6); No. 21 Alex de Minaur beat Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5; Vasek Pospisil beat No. 25 Milos Raonic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 31 Marin Cilic beat Norbert Gombos 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Women’s second round: No. 2 Sofia Kenin beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Serena Williams beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4; Sorana Cirstea beat No. 9 Johanna Konta 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4; Tsvetana Pironkova beat No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-3, No. 22 Amanda Anisimova beat Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY
111-110 — Konta’s edge in total points in her loss to Cirstea.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I kept thinking, like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I can’t believe this is the U.S. Open. Where is everybody?’ It’s definitely, like, a huge bummer. I’m not going to lie, pretend like it’s not, because it is.” — Anisimova on the lack of spectators.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.