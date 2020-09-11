SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Semifinals: No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.
Women’s Doubles Final: Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva beat No. 3 Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
36, 21 — Unforced errors in the first two sets, then in the last three sets, for Zverev in is comeback victory.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Mentally, I stayed in it. ... A lot of players would have gone away.” — Zverev on his first career win in a match after dropping the first two sets.
