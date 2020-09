The Williams sisters both are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 of the U.S. Open — Serena during the day, Venus at night. They have won a combined eight titles at Flushing Meadows; Serena has six of those and also was the runner-up in New York each of the past two years. Serena begins her latest attempt to get a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by facing Kristie Ahn, while Venus will take on No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova. The Ashe schedule opens with the return of Andy Murray, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who is still working his way back from two hip operations. He hasn’t played in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2019 Australian Open. Another comeback will come at Court 11: International Tennis Hall of Fame member Kim Clijsters, out of retirement at age 37, plays her first match at a major championship since 2012 when she meets 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.