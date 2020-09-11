FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Singles Semifinals: Victoria Azarenka beat No. 3 Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 28 Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles Final: Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic beat Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-5, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
7 — Number of years since Azarenka last appeared in a Grand Slam final; she will face Osaka for the U.S. Open title on Saturday.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I did what I could today. I feel like other times I’ve been close and I could have done better. Today I felt like I gave a lot.” — Williams after falling short again of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.
