For the first time in 16 years, the men’s semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship. No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in one semifinal, and No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal. Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s U.S. Open. This is the second major semifinal appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match. The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”