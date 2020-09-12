SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WOMEN’S FINAL
No. 4 Noami Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
1994 -- The last time a woman dropped the first set of the U.S. Open final and came back to win, the way Osaka did; Arantxa Sanchez Vicario did that against Steffi Graf 26 years ago.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I wasn’t really thinking about winning, I was just thinking about competing. Somehow, I ended up with the trophy.” — Osaka.
